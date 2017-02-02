2 hours ago
The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey asking people if they think the city needs more public washrooms. The city is doing a preliminary assessment of the need for public washrooms specifically in central Edmonton,...
3 hours ago
WATCH ABOVE: Christopher Smith explains how excited Zeb was to receive his very own gold Nashville Predators...
3 hours ago
An Edmonton man will spend 15 months in jail after more than $300,000 worth of drug-infused baked goods,...
4 hours ago
Derek Ryan knows all about Edmonton's passion for the Oilers, but he'll be trying to silence Oilers...
4 hours ago
The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission announced Friday that minors will soon be able to perform in...
4 hours ago
The latest statistics from Alberta Health Services (AHS) show the province is making strides in the...
6 hours ago
Police were called to the Edmonton Law Courts Friday morning after reports that an inmate had been stabbed....
7 hours ago
A “ring of peace” will be formed around an Edmonton mosque as a show of solidarity to the faith...
7 hours ago
A toll-free Islamophobia help hotline in Alberta has seen a dramatic increase in calls in the last...
8 hours ago
An ecological researcher says the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has underestimated the environmental...
Sports
4 hours ago
Derek Ryan knows all about Edmonton's passion for the Oilers, but he'll be trying to silence Oilers...