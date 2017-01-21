2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers winger Matt Hendricks will hit a milestone Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. It'll be career game number 500 for the 35-year-old winger. "I've been surrounded by great teammates, great coaches, and family...
36 minutes ago
Edmonton police were called to an apartment building at 110 Avenue and 84 Street, just after 6:45 a.m....
2 hours ago
Around two thousand people gathered at the Legislature grounds Saturday in support of the Women's March...
2 hours ago
Interim Liberal Leader Dr. David Swann says he's pleased to see Child Services set up in its own portfolio...
5 hours ago
Edmonton woke up Saturday morning to a fog advisory that stretched across much of the province, reducing...
8 hours ago
Hundreds of students are expected to turn out for a LEGO robotics championship at NAIT on Saturday. Children...
9 hours ago
Big city mayors from across the country met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday to talk housing,...
14 hours ago
Protesters will gather around the world today in support of women's rights, including here in Edmonton. Sister...
19 hours ago
Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored the only goals of the shootout as the Nashville Predators edged the...
21 hours ago
Riza Kasikcioglu was busy working Thursday night, but when he noticed the fire breaking out in the Oliver...
Sports
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers winger Matt Hendricks will hit a milestone Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. ...
Edmonton Traffic
Videos
Podcasts
National News
Calgary
Vancouver
Winnipeg
LISTEN: Potholes in January?
5 hours ago
Toronto
Trending
More
Hendricks to play 500th game, LB gets start as Oilers visit Flames
Inauguration Day 2017: Anti-Trump protests break out around the world
Lucic fights and scores, but Oilers lose in SO
Blue Jays hold news conference to announce signing of Jose Bautista
Separatists getting louder with a quiet Alberta economy