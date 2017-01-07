 Skip to Content
Oilers assign Puljujarvi to AHL, waive goalie Gustavsson
3 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers made a couple of roster changes on Monday. Rookie forward Jesse Puljujarvi was assigned to the Bakersfield Condors and forward Anton Slepyshev has been called up. Puljujarvi served as a healthy scratch for the...
Family forgives dog owners as Alberta boy recovers from attack in hospital
4 hours ago
The family of a four-year-old boy who was viciously attacked by two dogs earlier this week has made...
St. Albert mayor confident major strides can be made on joint transit
Jan 07, 2017
St. Albert's mayor suggests major progress can be made in the next few months on creating an authority...
Westboro Elementary school closed Monday
15 hours ago
Elk Island Public Schools is advising parents not to send kids to Westboro Elementary School Monday. They...
Oilers fall in Ottawa
16 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers ended their four-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, despite...
Edmonton venue has naloxone kit on site
17 hours ago
An Edmonton music venue is preparing itself to deal with the growing fentanyl problem in Alberta. Sewing...
11-year old youth missing on Sunchild First Nation
19 hours ago
Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year old boy. Mounties...
UPDATE: One suspect is dead, two in custody after incident west of Calgary
12 hours ago
Cochrane RCMP are no longer searching for a man after an incident on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation,...
Oilers end road trip in Ottawa
22 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators. Jonas...
Alberta's electoral map could be redrawn
23 hours ago
Work has begun on the reexamination of Alberta's electoral boundaries. Every eight to ten years a commission...
Finance Minister Ceci outlines spring tour for Budget 2017
10 minutes ago
Convicted killer Mark Twitchell looking for love: ‘I enjoy clever storytelling’
37 minutes ago
CBE set to open three schools in coming weeks
1 hour ago
U of C seeks input on draft Sexual Violence Policy
Sentencing underway for ‘directing mind’ behind Mission double murder
2 minutes ago
BUSINESS REPORT: Business can only get better when starting near the bottom
24 minutes ago
UBC reverses decision, John Furlong to speak at fundraiser
45 minutes ago
Soldiers leaving military need more support: Canadian Forces ombudsman
Tabby Kitten and Christmas Gifts Stolen From Brandon Homes
1 hour ago
River Trails Officially Open
1 hour ago
Police Seize Dangerous Explosives from North End House
2 hours ago
Trial Underway for 2013 Double Homicide in Wolseley
Marineland facing new animal cruelty charges
3 minutes ago
Police hunt for suspect after Orlando cop fatally shot outside a Walmart
2 hours ago
WATCH: 401 pileup near Bowmanville captured on video
3 hours ago
Shots fired in Etobicoke
