 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW12:00 PM - 2:00 PMOilers NOW With Bob Stauffer
www.630ched.com
UPDATED: Trudeau says electoral reform no longer on the table
31 minutes ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has abandoned a pillar of his election campaign. Electoral reform is no longer on the agenda, according to a letter Trudeau wrote to the newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould. “We...
Read More
Leduc man killed in crash northeast of Edmonton
46 minutes ago
A 44-year-old Leduc man is dead following a single-vehicle collision northeast of Edmonton Tuesday night. Shortly...
Read More
Fatality report finds errors contributed to death of Alberta mental health worker
58 minutes ago
A fatality report has found there were failings that contributed to the death of Camrose mental health...
Read More
Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting
1 hour ago
WATCH ABOVE: The Quebec City mosque where a deadly attack occurred on Sunday, allowed media inside for...
Read More
Alberta’s non-partisan child deaths review panel meets for 1st time Wednesday
2 hours ago
The first meeting takes place Wednesday for a non-partisan panel tasked with finding ways to improve...
Read More
EPSB trustees vote to give themselves $6,000 raise
2 hours ago
Trustees with the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) voted to give themselves a raise Tuesday. The...
Read More
previous next
 
Wild thump Oilers
13 hours ago
Tyler Graovac scored twice to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night at...
Read More
Off-highway vehicle users fighting proposed Alberta ban
19 hours ago
Off-highway vehicle enthusiasts are fighting back against the government’s plan to keep them out of...
Read More
Northeast Edmonton suspicious death ruled non-criminal
20 hours ago
A suspicious death in Edmonton's Hairsine neighbourhood, just east of Clareview, from earlier this month...
Read More
Edmonton women have lower rates of political empowerment than national average: study
22 hours ago
A new report on the quality of life for women in Edmonton finds that women in the city are above or...
Read More
Search

Sports

Wild thump Oilers
13 hours ago
Tyler Graovac scored twice to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night at...
Read More

More Sports

Edmonton Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Videos

Podcasts

More Podcasts

National News

Calgary

Justin Trudeau says electoral reform no longer on the table
6 minutes ago
CED president sees travel ban as opportunity for economic diversification in Calgary
13 minutes ago
9 Calgary restaurants named among most romantic in Canada
41 minutes ago
Douglas Garland murder trial: medical examiner says victims ‘may still have been alive’
2 hours ago

Vancouver

Number of organs testing positive for illicit drugs is up: B.C. Transplant
45 minutes ago
VSB looking into retired teachers to address class size and composition
1 hour ago
Three arrests following major drug seizure in Surrey
1 hour ago
Justin Trudeau abandons long-held promise of electoral reform
1 hour ago

Winnipeg

Public Schools Getting Smaller Boost In Education Funding
56 minutes ago
Old Hell's Angels Club House Up for Sale
1 hour ago
WATCH: Quebec City Mosque Left With Blood Stains After Deadly Shooting
2 hours ago
A Tale of Two Januaries
4 hours ago

Toronto

Trudeau not proceeding with electoral reform
28 minutes ago
Eight people charged in 'Project High Class' break-and-enter investigation
2 hours ago
Parents urging Toronto city council not to slash child care grants
5 hours ago
Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker and conservationist, missing off Florida coast
6 hours ago

Trending

630 CHED Social