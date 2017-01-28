1 hour ago
An Edmonton man is one of many Canadians who have been affected by the United States travel ban. Dr. Parsin Hajireza is a prominent Alberta biomedical engineer, who was born in Iran and holds a Canadian permanent resident card,...
2 hours ago
The Premier says her government is too busy to worry about recent developments within the movement to...
3 hours ago
An Edmonton Transit Driver was rushed to hospital after being attacked Friday afternoon. The City of...
6 hours ago
The past few weeks have seen a rise in flu outbreaks across Alberta. In the first two weeks of the...
7 hours ago
For the first time in a decade the city has started a review of its staff, processes and equipment. Doug...
6 hours ago
According to the office of the Prime Minister, Canadian passport holders won't be affected by a American...
16 hours ago
A new pipeline being built northwest of Edmonton is drawing the ire of local landowners. The line...
18 hours ago
The Mounties are trying to identify possible suspects after a rural homeowner opened fire on some alleged...
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid took the top spot in the NHL's Fastest Skater event, during Saturday...
23 hours ago
For the next few months seniors in need will be treated to lunches at different hotels around the city. It's...
Sports
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid took the top spot in the NHL's Fastest Skater event, during Saturday...