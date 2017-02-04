 Skip to Content
Heavy snowfall slams southwestern Alberta
1 hour ago
Environment Canada says a crippling snowstorm will hit southern Alberta over the weekend. A snowfall warning is in effect for Okotoks, Banff and Jasper National Parks, and surrounding areas. Heavier accumulations of snow are expected...
Oilers outlast Habs in SO
1 hour ago
Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal of the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Montreal Canadiens...
Assault at youth ranch has Mounties on the hunt
5 hours ago
RCMP are on the hunt for a couple of youths they allege assaulted an Elk Island Youth Ranch worker. It...
Alberta Beach garage fire leaves one hospitalized
14 hours ago
One person was taken to hospital after a garage fire Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at the...
Alberta Cancer Foundation celebrates progress on World Cancer Day
16 hours ago
The outlook for Alberta cancer patients is good, and on World Cancer Day, the Ride to Conquer Cancer...
Poli-Sci associate professor not surprised by feds move to abandon electoral reform
22 hours ago
On Wednesday the Prime Minister abandoned one of the key pillars of his election campaign, and one University...
Students compete in Culinary Challenge
23 hours ago
17 teams of three high-school students are competing in the tenth annual High School Culinary Challenge....
Oilers place Matthew Benning on IR
7 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers have made some roster moves as they get set to face the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. The...
Trump administration could mean bad news for Canadian resource sector
Feb 04, 2017
The "America First" attitude of the new US administration may mean some tough times for Canadian trade. Federal...
New infection information expected from 2016 bovine tuberculosis outbreak research
Feb 04, 2017
With six confirmed cases of bovine tuberculosis and 58 premises in Alberta under quarantine, Alberta...
Snow route parking ban for Calgary in effect Monday
2 hours ago
Trump administration could mean bad news for Canadian resource sector
23 hours ago
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect for much of southern Alberta
Feb 04, 2017
Flames edge Devils in overtime 4-3
Feb 04, 2017

Snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver: Snow tires going fast, ICBC claim calls skyrocket
3 minutes ago
Vancouver Canucks lose again at home, to Minnesota Wild
14 hours ago
Lawyers band together, seek stories to battle Trump travel ban
19 hours ago
Community voices concern over Vancouver's Chinatown development plan
21 hours ago

Cab Driver Injured In Elmwood Shooting: Unicity
4 hours ago
Investigation Into “A Dog’s Purpose” Finds No Animals Harmed In Making Of Film
10 hours ago
Winnipeggers Walk For Human Rights Following Trump Travel Ban And Quebec Shooting
Feb 04, 2017
HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
Feb 04, 2017

Shots fired at a passing vehicle in Etobicoke
1 hour ago
Deadly avalanches in Afghanistan kill over 50 people in three days
3 hours ago
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA
7 hours ago
Trump Administration denied reinstatement of travel ban by U.S. Court of Appeals
8 hours ago

