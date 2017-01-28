 Skip to Content
Edmonton man denied entry to flight to United States
1 hour ago
An Edmonton man is one of many Canadians who have been affected by the United States travel ban. Dr. Parsin Hajireza is a prominent Alberta biomedical engineer, who was born in Iran and holds a Canadian permanent resident card,...
Telephone town halls planned for budget input from Albertans
2 hours ago
The Premier says her government is too busy to worry about recent developments within the movement to...
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
3 hours ago
An Edmonton Transit Driver was rushed to hospital after being attacked Friday afternoon. The City of...
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
6 hours ago
The past few weeks have seen a rise in flu outbreaks across Alberta. In the first two weeks of the...
City looking to improve safety for staff and residents
7 hours ago
For the first time in a decade the city has started a review of its staff, processes and equipment. Doug...
PMO says Canadian dual citizens can still travel to the U.S.
6 hours ago
According to the office of the Prime Minister, Canadian passport holders won't be affected by a American...
Alberta landowners fight construction of new pipeline
16 hours ago
A new pipeline being built northwest of Edmonton is drawing the ire of local landowners. The line...
Rural Alberta homeowner takes aim at alleged gas thieves
18 hours ago
The Mounties are trying to identify possible suspects after a rural homeowner opened fire on some alleged...
Connor McDavid is the NHL's fastest skater
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid took the top spot in the NHL's Fastest Skater event, during Saturday...
Hotel Lunch program a big draw for OFSS
23 hours ago
For the next few months seniors in need will be treated to lunches at different hotels around the city. It's...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle east of Edmonton dies in hospital
2 minutes ago
Alberta biomedical engineer with Canadian permanent resident card denied entry to U.S.
1 hour ago
Police Seek Assistance in Finding Missing 65 Year Old Man
16 hours ago
Dual Canadian Citizens not Affected by U.S. Travel Ban
National science event coming to Terry Fox Secondary to celebrate Canada’s 150th
1 hour ago
B.C. to lift foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits
3 hours ago
Jenny Kwan calls for emergency debate over Donald Trump’s ‘alarming actions’
4 hours ago
Search for missing 20-year-old hiker continues in Nanaimo
Former Refugee Living In Winnipeg On Trump’s Travel Ban
3 hours ago
Car Crashes Through Restaurant For Second Time In Six Months
4 hours ago
Former Winnipeg Police Chief turns in to Author
12 hours ago
Winnipeggers urging dog owners to clean up
Petition calling on UK to disallow Trump to make a state visit reaches massive numbers
3 hours ago
German police find 6 teenagers dead in a garden house
5 hours ago
Toronto Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault investigation near Yonge and Steeles
9 hours ago
Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal at Australian Open to win men's title
