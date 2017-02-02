 Skip to Content
Does Edmonton need more public washrooms? The city wants to know
2 hours ago
The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey asking people if they think the city needs more public washrooms. The city is doing a preliminary assessment of the need for public washrooms specifically in central Edmonton,...
Edmonton Oilers fans buy Predators jersey for young Nashville fan: ‘It was really unexpected’
3 hours ago
WATCH ABOVE: Christopher Smith explains how excited Zeb was to receive his very own gold Nashville Predators...
Edmonton man to spend 15 months behind bars for selling drug-infused baked goods
3 hours ago
An Edmonton man will spend 15 months in jail after more than $300,000 worth of drug-infused baked goods,...
Former Golden Bear making his mark with Hurricanes
4 hours ago
Derek Ryan knows all about Edmonton's passion for the Oilers, but he'll be trying to silence Oilers...
Underage performers will soon be able to play in lounges and bars: AGLC
4 hours ago
The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission announced Friday that minors will soon be able to perform in...
Alberta Health Services reports downward trend in cancer rates
4 hours ago
The latest statistics from Alberta Health Services (AHS) show the province is making strides in the...
Inmates stabbed at Edmonton Law Courts
6 hours ago
Police were called to the Edmonton Law Courts Friday morning after reports that an inmate had been stabbed....
‘Ring of peace,’ ‘visit a mosque’ events to be held in Edmonton
7 hours ago
A “ring of peace” will be formed around an Edmonton mosque as a show of solidarity to the faith...
Islamophobia hotline in Alberta sees ‘significant jump’ in calls
7 hours ago
A toll-free Islamophobia help hotline in Alberta has seen a dramatic increase in calls in the last...
Ecologist calls for Auditor General to review AER
8 hours ago
An ecological researcher says the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has underestimated the environmental...
Sports

National News

Calgary

Province will take 'prudent approach' to bargaining: Notley
2 hours ago
Jeep crashes into home after going airborne in Olds
2 hours ago
Interfaith prayer service shows solidarity with Muslim community: Imam
2 hours ago
Killer of Okotoks teen Stephanie Spooner given longer passes from prison
2 hours ago

Vancouver

High-risk sex offender living in Hope: B.C. Corrections
2 minutes ago
The Simi Sara Show: Why are Delta and Richmond fighting over a casino south of the Fraser?
2 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing 91-year-old woman found safe
4 hours ago
Victim of fatal Stanley Park stabbing identified as 61-year-old man
5 hours ago

Winnipeg

HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
1 hour ago
Winnipeg Woman Says Sympathy Cards Filled With Money Stolen From Mother’s Funeral
4 hours ago
Mounties Looking For Missing Grunthal Girl
4 hours ago
Police: Man Attacked Two More People Before Tuesday Arrest
5 hours ago

Toronto

OPP officer charged in ATV incident in southwestern Ontario last June
5 minutes ago
Multiple-alarm blaze erupts at Hamilton jail
1 hour ago
Seattle judge puts the brakes on Trump’s travel ban
1 hour ago
WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Calgary after smoke issues for second time
4 hours ago

