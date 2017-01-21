 Skip to Content
Hendricks to play 500th game, LB gets start as Oilers visit Flames
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers winger Matt Hendricks will hit a milestone Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.  It'll be career game number 500 for the 35-year-old winger. "I've been surrounded by great teammates, great coaches, and family...
Man dies in hospital after reports of gunfire in north Edmonton
36 minutes ago
Edmonton police were called to an apartment building at 110 Avenue and 84 Street, just after 6:45 a.m....
Around 2,000 gathered at Edmonton Women's March
2 hours ago
Around two thousand people gathered at the Legislature grounds Saturday in support of the Women's March...
Dr. David Swann speaks on children in care
2 hours ago
Interim Liberal Leader Dr. David Swann says he's pleased to see Child Services set up in its own portfolio...
UPDATE: Anthony Henday Drive closed due to crashes as dense fog rolls over Edmonton
5 hours ago
Edmonton woke up Saturday morning to a fog advisory that stretched across much of the province, reducing...
Students converge at NAIT for LEGO robot tournament
8 hours ago
Hundreds of students are expected to turn out for a LEGO robotics championship at NAIT on Saturday. Children...
Big city mayors encouraged by future federal investments
9 hours ago
Big city mayors from across the country met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday to talk housing,...
Women's March on Washington Edmonton Solidarity Event to take place at legislature
14 hours ago
Protesters will gather around the world today in support of women's rights, including here in Edmonton. Sister...
Lucic fights and scores, but Oilers lose in SO
19 hours ago
Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored the only goals of the shootout as the Nashville Predators edged the...
Man rescues many from fire, says he's not a hero
21 hours ago
Riza Kasikcioglu was busy working Thursday night, but when he noticed the fire breaking out in the Oliver...
National News

Calgary

Police search for suspect after Okotoks pet store vandalized
2 hours ago
Estimated 3000 show up for Women's March in Calgary
4 hours ago
Police searching for three in relation to violent home robbery
Jan 21, 2017
Man in serious, but stable condition in hospital after Rundle stabbing
Jan 21, 2017

Vancouver

MLA questions Christy Clark’s motive for stopping controversial stipend
1 hour ago
BUSINESS REPORT: Inauguration day won’t likely calm volatile markets
8 hours ago
Thousands march in Vancouver for women’s rights, demonstrate against Trump administration
10 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing East Vancouver senior found safe
17 hours ago

Winnipeg

Thousands of Winnipeggers join in Women’s March on Washington
5 hours ago
LISTEN: Potholes in January?
5 hours ago
Skating Trails Closed At The Forks Due To Warm Weather
7 hours ago
Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks Set To Be Demolished: DND
Jan 21, 2017

Toronto

Toronto Police seek public assistance in locating missing 64-year-old man
4 hours ago
Fog Advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
5 hours ago
Blue Jays hold news conference to announce signing of Jose Bautista
6 hours ago
Thousands of people at Queens Park Saturday in support of women’s rights
8 hours ago

